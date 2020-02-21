Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar: Alia Bhatt Makes Us Stop And Stare

Alia Bhatt shared this image (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Alia Bhatt shared a picture on Instagram

Anushka, Varun and John Abraham also shared their calendar look

Alia Bhatt shared a picture on her Instagram profile on Thursday featuring her photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for this year, and we can't get our eyes off her. In the picture, the Highway actress can be seen looking directly at the camera in a close-up shot. The picture also has multiple streaks of yellow light falling on the actress's face. The 26-year-old actress accompanied the picture with a caption wishing Dabboo Ratnani for completing 25 years in the industry. "Happy 25th Birthday Dabboo", read her post.

Besides Alia, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and John Abraham also shared pictures of their photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for this year, on their Instagram profile. Anushka, in the picture can be seen wearing a soft blue floor-sweeping gown, while Varun sports his abs and a hat, accessorised by a chain around his neck. John Abraham can be seen sporting his abs and holding a white towel around his waist.

Dabboo Ratnani reposted Alia's picture and wrote the caption "Be-You-Tiful". He also reposted Anushka's picture and wrote: "Thank you Anushka. Looking forward to create some more iconic shots with you. Much love!" Dabboo Ratnani shared Varun's picture on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Killah brother! Love love it !"

Dabboo Ratnani launched his calendar for this year on Monday. The calendar features all of Bollywood's A-listers from the Bachchans and Shah Rukh Khan to Vidya Balan and Vicky Kaushal.