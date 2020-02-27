Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar: Shah Rukh Khan Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

Dabboo Ratnani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dabbooratnani )

Dabboo Ratnani shared a brand new picture of Shah Rukh Khan from his 2020 celebrity calendar on Thursday and the actor's look will definitely make your heart skip a beat. After revealing Amitabh Bachchan's picture from the photoshoot, the celebrity photographer shared a breathtaking shot of the My Name Is Khan actor and we can't take our eyes off him. You will know why when you'll see the photo, in which Shah Rukh Khan looks handsome as always in a white shirt and black suit. It wouldn't be wrong to say that his expression stole the show on the Internet. Sharing the photo, Dabboo Ratnani wrote: "That look though." We totally agree, Dabboo Ratnani!

Check it out:

Meanwhile, also check out Shah Rukh Khan's picture from the last year's calendar photoshoot.

Coming back to Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar, this year's list includes Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, John Abrahan, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. In case you haven't seen their pictures form the photoshoot yet, take a look:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, in which he co-starred with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has not announced his next project yet. The actor is currently concentrating on his production ventures. After producing Netflix series Bard Of Blood, Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment is busy making Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas.