'Knew Shah Rukh Khan Would Be A Big Star': Dabboo Ratnani Met Actor Before Bollywood Debut

Image was shared by Daboo Ratnani. (courtesy: dabbooratnani

In a career spanning over two decades, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has worked with some of the biggest names in the Bollywood film industry. Among those photographed by Dabboo, is also Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, a regular fixture on the celebrity photographer's Instagram timeline. However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Dabboo Ratnani revealed that he knew Shah Rukh Khan before the actor made his debut in Bollywood. Speaking at length about his first encounter with the star, Dabboo Ratnani said, " I knew SRK when he came from Delhi to become an actor. We had a common friend. This was even before his debut. I remember making him pose for an outdoor shoot, on the bonnet of my car."

When quizzed about his first impression of Shah Rukh Khan, Dabboo told Hindustan Times, "From the time I met him, I knew he was going to be a big star. From the kind of intelligence, he has and his words, you can tell when the person has it in their eyes."

It comes as no surprise that Daboo Ratnani and Shah Rukh Khan share a close bond. The My Name Is Khan actor can also be found making a regular appearance on the photographer's Instagram page. Recalling one such shoot with SRK and his favourite memory of him, Daboo said, " With Shah Rukh, I remember going to his house and making him wear a suit with a pinned-up bow tie. He was like ‘You tell me the idea first'. I told him that I will surprise him. I made him sit on a plastic chair. We did his makeup and hair. I borrowed his gardener's bicycle and told him ‘to have to sit here'. He was fab!"

A few months back Dabboo Ratnani shared a behind-the-scenes picture with his “favourite” Shah Rukh Khan. In the picture, the two can be seen sitting on a cycle as they strike a pose for the camera. In the pic, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a white shirt and black pants. The caption read, “BTS with Dabboo with my favourite Shah Rukh Khan.”

Take a look:

Well, this isn't the first time that Dabboo Ratnani has posted a BTS moment with Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram. Earlier, the celebrity photographer shared a montage featuring the “OG Baazigar” Shah Rukh Khan. In the caption, Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “BTS with Dabboo with the OG Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan.” He also mentioned that the pictures are for this year's celebrity calendar. Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar was released in 1993. The Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla directorial also featured Kajol and Shilpa Shetty.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, directed by Atlee, will release on September 7. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi.