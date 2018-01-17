Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 Calendar: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya And Manushi Chhillar Lead Celeb Roll Call

It's that time of the years again. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is almost all set to show his annual calendar, featuring all your favourite celebrities. On Dabboo Ratnani's list this year are Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Sunny Leone among others. Speaking to Bombay Times, Dabboo Ratnani revealed the themes and behind-the-scenes story of the photoshoot. For example, he said that Aishwarya was "completely involved" in her photoshoot this year and she "gave a number of suggestions." Dabboo Ratnani also revealed that many celebrities check their pictures on monitor but not Amitabh Bachchan, who is also "game for new ideas."
Highlights
- Miss World 2018 Manushi Chhillar is the only new addition on the calendar
- Aishwarya was "completely involved" in her photoshoot this year
- Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt also feature on the calendar
Dabboo Ratnani also said that Miss World 2018 Manushi Chhillar is the only new addition to the glittering star-cast of his calendar. "She hasn't done a shoot like this before."
Take a look the behind-the-scenes pictures from the photoshoot. Celebs were also joined by Dabboo Ratnani's wife Manisha and children Shivaan, Kiara and Myrah.
Comments
Talking about his famous (and much-awaited) calendar, Dabboo Ratnani told Bombay Times: "Every year I try to attempt something new. When I look at a shot of mine, I think, 'what can be better than this?' It becomes a competition with my previous work." He added: "In terms of concept, outdoors shots, props and the result, I feel that this is my best so far."
#Exclusive Sneak Peek #dabbooratnanicalendar2018 in today's @bombaytimes @manishadratnani @amitabhbachchan @aliaabhatt @hrithikroshan @manushi_chhillar @vineetjain12 @dabbooratnanistudio #btswithdabboo #dabbooratnani #manishadratnani #dr #dabbooworld #dabboo #ratnani #drnews #drcalendar #dabbooratnanicalendar #dabboomoments #dabbooratnanistudio #dabbooratnaniphotography #dabboodaily
Other celebrities on Dabboo Ratnani's calander this year are Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar.