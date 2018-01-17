Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 Calendar: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya And Manushi Chhillar Lead Celeb Roll Call

Several celebrities posed for Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar which will be out soon

Written by | Updated: January 17, 2018
Manushi Chhillar with Dabboo Ratnani. (Image courtesy: Manushi)

Highlights

  1. Miss World 2018 Manushi Chhillar is the only new addition on the calendar
  2. Aishwarya was "completely involved" in her photoshoot this year
  3. Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt also feature on the calendar
It's that time of the years again. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is almost all set to show his annual calendar, featuring all your favourite celebrities. On Dabboo Ratnani's list this year are Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Sunny Leone among others. Speaking to Bombay Times, Dabboo Ratnani revealed the themes and behind-the-scenes story of the photoshoot. For example, he said that Aishwarya was "completely involved" in her photoshoot this year and she "gave a number of suggestions." Dabboo Ratnani also revealed that many celebrities check their pictures on monitor but not Amitabh Bachchan, who is also "game for new ideas."

Dabboo Ratnani also said that Miss World 2018 Manushi Chhillar is the only new addition to the glittering star-cast of his calendar. "She hasn't done a shoot like this before."

Take a look the behind-the-scenes pictures from the photoshoot. Celebs were also joined by Dabboo Ratnani's wife Manisha and children Shivaan, Kiara and Myrah.

shah rukh khan dabboo ratnani

Image credit: Dabboo Ratnani

 
 

Back for the 2018 #DabbooRatnaniCalendar !@manishadratnani @dabbooratnani

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on


 
 

2018 calendar launching today! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on


 

sunny leone dabboo ratnani

Image credit: Dabboo Ratnani

 
kriti sanon dabboo ratnani

Image credit: Dabboo Ratnani

 
varun dhawan dabboo ratnani

Image credit: Dabboo Ratnani

 
tiger shroff dabboo ratnani

Image credit: Dabboo Ratnani


Talking about his famous (and much-awaited) calendar, Dabboo Ratnani told Bombay Times: "Every year I try to attempt something new. When I look at a shot of mine, I think, 'what can be better than this?' It becomes a competition with my previous work." He added: "In terms of concept, outdoors shots, props and the result, I feel that this is my best so far."
 


Other celebrities on Dabboo Ratnani's calander this year are Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar.

dabboo ratnan celeb calendarmanushi chhillar dabboo calendarshah rukh khan

