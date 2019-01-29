Sunny Leone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff: Pages From Dabboo Ratnani's 2019 Calendar Shoot

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo on Instagram (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani hosted a bevy of Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Monday at the launch of his 2019 calendar. The morning after, actresses such as Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and others shared their favourite pictures from the photoshoot on their respective Instagram accounts. The men's section was well represented by Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff. The star-studded Monday event also included guests such as Rekha, Twinkle Khanna, TV actress Hina Khan and others. Farhan Akhtar checked in with his rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. We have made a list of the celebrity posts here for you. You're welcome.

Here's Vidya Balan in her femme fatale persona:

"Here it is everyone! Love my shot in the 2019," wrote Sunny Leone.

Sonakshi Sinha zeroed in on a dazzling close-up shot.

Kiara Advani signed up for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot for the first time this year. She wore an embellished shirt from Manish Malhotra's collections. "Debuts are always special," wrote Kiara.

Shraddha Kapoor set a colourful mood on Instagram with this shot from the calendar shoot.

Here's how much fun Kriti Sanon had during the photoshoot. Just take a look at this:

Now, let's take a look at the men's corner. Here's a behind-the-scene click from the photoshoot and we hope to see Shah Rukh Khan's final shot soon:

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan had posted from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot last month. "...and soon after the Sunday well-wishers...quick change of traditional wear to Western, out of a make-shift London phone booth for calendar shoot," he had captioned it.

Kartik Aaryan's caption is hard to miss. He too made his calendar shoot debut this year. Mujhe Jungli billiyan bohot pasand hai," he wrote.

Sidharth Malhotra packed a powerful punch during the photoshoot.

Tiger Shroff chose the beach life for the photoshoot.

Here are a few inside moments from Monday's party!

Inside Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch party

Which celebrity shot turned out to be your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.