Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Launch: Farhan Akhtar's Date Was Rumoured Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. See Pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch

Highlights Shibani wore a pink outfit while Farhan looked dapper in semi-formals The rumoured couple happily posed for the cameras Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar was accompanied by rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar to Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event, held last night in Mumbai. Farhan and Shibani are pretty much a fixture by each other's side now and have been spotted together on several occasions. At Dabboo Ratnani's event, which was also attended by several Bollywood and TV stars, Shibani rocked a pink outfit while Farhan looked dapper in semi-formals. The rumoured couple happily posed for the cameras at the event. Farhan also features in a calendar shot by Dabboo Ratnani. However, he hasn't revealed his look on social media as of yet.

Here are the pictures of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar frequently feature in headlines for their mushy Instagram posts for each other and for pictures from their outings. Earlier this month, they trended due to reports about their rumoured wedding, which as per unconfirmed media reports, is in April.

A picture of them chilling in the pool went crazy viral some weeks ago. "As long as I have you, as long as you are, I'll never be lost. Shine on beautiful star, Shibani Dandekar, love you loads," Farhan wrote.

Meanwhile, on Farhan's 45th birthday, Shibani shared a loved-up post for him.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani. They are parents to daughter Shakya and Akira.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently working on Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, also starring Priyanka Chopra. His much-delayed film The Fakir Of Venice is expected to release next month. He is also co-producing sister Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.