Dabboo Ratnani On First Photoshoot With Hrithik Roshan: "I Was Blown Away"

Dabboo Ratnani said that the Fighter actor did not disclose his identity because he did not want to create any pressure on him

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared an interesting story about his first photoshoot with Hrithik Roshan in a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan. Talking about the meeting, which took place way before Hrithik's debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Dabboo Ratnani said that the actor requested to meet him for a portfolio while concealing his true identity as Rakesh Roshan's son. Dabboo Ratnani also revealed in the same interview that he already knew in the first five frames that Hrithik was a star. “I didn't even know he was Rakesh Roshan's son. He didn't tell me, he told me his name was Hrithik and that's it. The way he was posing! The confidence, and expression he was giving for the first portfolio of his life, I was blown away! When I told him he was too good he was very happy!”

