The Internet Is Obsessed With This 'Retro' Pic Of Bobby Deol

Image instagrammed by Bobby Deol. (courtesy: BobbyDeol)

We have some exciting news for all Bobby Deol fans out there. The actor has shared an oh-so-cool throwback picture of himself on Instagram. It was clicked by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In the black and white photo, Bobby strikes an intense pose for the lens. The actor is seen wearing a shirt with his hair pulled back. Alongside the picture, Bobby Deol said, “Retro reminiscing with Dabs!” The post became an instant hit on social media. Fans have flooded the comment section with “Lord Bobby” and red heart reactions. Celebrities also joined in. Actor Tushar Pandey exclaimed, “Woah woah”, with a fire emoji. Actor Darshan Kumaar showered red hearts and fire emojis. TV actor Sacchin Shroff remarked, “Jawani dewani.” Costume designer Anna Singh added, “We nailed it with Bobby always Dabbs.”

Dabboo Ratnani is known for his celebrity calendar shoots. From Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, the photographer never fails to share BTS from his shooting diaries. However, one of his most talked-about shoots took place in his 2020 calendar that featured Kiara Advani posing with a leaf. In a recent discussion with Siddharth Kannan, Dabboo Ratnani provided insights into why those particular images sparked controversy. He said, “I think lockdown ke time pe sab ghar pe bethe the. [Everyone was sitting at home due to the lockdown.] Everybody was online at that time. The picture was released in 2020. Tab zada ho controversy ho gayi thi. [It caused quite a big controversy.] But, to be honest, maine us se far sexier photos kare hai [I have clicked far sexier photos than that], which have not got that controversy. Aur baaki bahut sare photographers ne bhi bahut sare alag type ke controversial shoot kiye, par itna zada discussion kabhi nahi hua photoshoot pe. [And many other photographers have also undertaken various controversial shoots, but there has never been such widespread discussion about a photoshoot as much as this one.]”

“And to be honest, Kiara Advani's picture was very aesthetically shot. It was not like ki in your face zada sexy tha. [It was not in your face kind of sexy] A lot is left to your imagination. I feel jo aap tease karte ho mind ko [The way you tease your mind], that pictures work more because it leaves a lot for your imagination. And I think, Kiara ko nobody had ever imagined doing a sexy picture. Kabir Singh had just released before that and then suddenly an avatar of Kiara in a really sexy picture. The timing jo mil gaya tha, vo time pe, [Because of the timing] that had made it extra controversial,” Dabboo Ratnani added.

On the work front, Bobby Deol will be soon seen in the Tamil film Kanguva. The movie stars Suriya in the lead role.