Meet Team Shah Rukh Khan, Courtesy Photographer Dabboo Ratnani

Image was shared by Dabboo Ratnani. (courtesy: dabbooratnani)

Shah Rukh Khan fans, we have an amazing update waiting for you. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring his “favourite” Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram. Already, excited? Wait, there is more. We also get a glimpse of “team SRK”. In the pic, Shah Rukh Khan looks charming in a white tee and jeans. The actor is joined by his manager Pooja Dadlani, Karuna Badwal, who is a business manager and producer at SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, and make-up artist Arun Indulkar. FYI: Karuna has co-produced Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Dabboo Ratnani's wife, digital content creator Manisha D Ratnani, and their daughter Myrah Ratnani were also part of the frame.

In the caption, Dabboo Ratnani simply wrote, “#BTSWithDabboo with team SRK.” He also added a red heart to the caption. As per the geotag, the shoot took place at SRK's iconic home, Mannat.

Here is the picture we are talking about:

Earlier, Dabboo Ratnani dropped a montage featuring the “OG Baazigar” Shah Rukh Khan. Here, the actor, dressed in a grey T-shirt, is seen flashing his infectious smile. Referring to Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar, the celebrity photographer wrote, “BTS with Dabboo with the OG Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan.” The 1993 hit film also featured Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. It was directed by Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla.

Dabboo Ratnani, in an interview with Hindustan Times in June, revealed that he and Shah Rukh Khan had “a common friend.” The celebrity photographer said, “I knew SRK when he came from Delhi to become an actor. We had a common friend. This was even before his debut. I remember making him [Shah Rukh Khan] pose for an outdoor shoot, on the bonnet of my car."

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. The Atlee directorial will hit the theatres on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki in the kitty. He will share the screen space with Taapsee Pannu in the Rajkumar Hirani film.