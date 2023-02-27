A Reminder That Shah Rukh Khan Is Dabboo Ratnani's 'Favourite' - See BTS Post

Still from a video shared by Dabboo Ratnani.(courtesy: dabbooratnani)

Another day, another amazing behind-the-scenes post from Dabboo Ratnani's album. The celebrity photographer is known for this signature calendar. Oh, and, this time, the actor has shared a montage featuring his “favourite”. Yes, we are talking about the one and only Shah Rukh Khan. Dabboo has shared the montage on Instagram featuring a series of BTS moments of the actor. Oh boy. Shah Rukh Khan looks charming as always. For the caption, Dabboo just wrote, “#BTSWithDabboo [red heart] with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan.” The clip became an instant hit on social media. Fans have showered love on “King Khan” in the comments.

Before this, Dabboo Ratnani shared a frame featuring himself and Shah Rukh riding a bicycle. The actor looks dapper, as always, in a finely tailored white shirt and black pants. In the caption, the celebrity photographer wrote, “BTS with Dabboo with my favourite Shah Rukh Khan.” His hashtags read, “#dabbooratnaniphotography #dabbooratnanicalendar.

Oh, and, how can we not talk about Dabboo Ratnani's montage featuring the “OG Baazigar” Shah Rukh Khan. In the clip, we can see SRK flashing his million-dollar smile in a grey tee. Uff, it's hard to take our eyes off him. Don't you agree? Referring to Shah Rukh Khan's hit 1993 film Baazigar, the celebrity photographer wrote, ““BTS with Dabboo with the OG Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan.” Well, Dabbo Ratnani also stated that the pictures are for his upcoming calendar. Baazigar, directed by Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla, also starred Kajol and Shilpa Shetty.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan “fever continues to win hearts”. The film has collected Rs 1020 crore worldwide. It has become the “highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema.”

Pathaan fever continues to win hearts across! ❤️

Book your tickets for #Pathaan NOW - https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/e09tOTAAwo — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 27, 2023

Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are part of the film. Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki in the kitty.