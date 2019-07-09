WWE Legend John Cena's Special Message For Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan: 'You Are Shining Now'

John Cena addressed Viaan in an exclusive video. (Image courtesy: wweindia)

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son Viaan Raj Kundra recently featured in a solo interview by VJ and WWE India host, Gaelyn Mendonca, where the six-year-old expressed his love for the WWE superstars, particularly John Cena. However, it's not the solo interview that made Viaan's day special. For his thorough knowledge on WWE legends, John Cena addressed Viaan in an exclusive video, in which he also called him his "buddy." Proud mom Shilpa Shetty shared her excitement with her fans on Twitter and said she didn't know her son knew so much about WWE wrestling but more on that later. In the video shared by WWE India on its official social media profiles, Viaan can be seen entering the studio grooving to the beats of famous John Cena theme music. Asked how much he loves John Cena on a scale of 10, Viaan said "10 out of 10." Wow!

Further in the video, Viaan answered all questions about WWE wrestling so confidently and smoothly that it left the host surprised. Seeing the young boy's passion, John Cena left a special message for him. "Hey Viaan, this is your buddy John Cena. I saw your video and your muscles. I had to get back to the gym and start working on myself. You are enormous. I can see you singing the song, 'My time is up, your time is now'. It's Viaan boy, you are shining now," John said in his message.

Here's the video we are talking about:

After @TheShilpaShetty's son, @ViaanRajKundra expressed his love for @WWE and his all-time favourite Superstar @JohnCena, he sat down to discuss this more with #WWENowIndia host @Ga3lyn and even received a special message from the 16-time World Champion. pic.twitter.com/0ebnDLIx0r — WWE (@WWEIndia) July 9, 2019

Impressed by her son's knowledge, Shilpa Shetty retweeted the video and wrote: "Omg! My son Viaan's first solo interview expressing his love for WWE and John Cena. I have no idea how he knows so much! Thank you, WWE India for making his dream come true with that message."

Omg! My son @ViaanRajKundra s first solo interview expressing his love for @WWE and @JohnCena . I have noooo idea how he knows soooo much!!Thank you @WWEIndia for making his dream come true with that msg.. https://t.co/teGxZc4I7r — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 9, 2019

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in the year 2009 and the couple welcomed Viaan in the year 2012.

