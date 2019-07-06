Inside Shilpa Shetty And Viaan Raj Kundra's London Diaries With A Few Dear Friends

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty is living her best life in London along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Rak Kundra. The 44-year-old actress shared snippets from her London vacation on her Instagram profile in the form of videos on Saturday. In the video, Shilpa can be seen feeding a few deer. Shilpa captioned the video: "At one with nature. What a beautiful world. I'm aware these animals are wild but probably more compassionate than us humans. Think they are used to seeing us humans in their habitat, they consider us to be wild." Shilpa accompanied the post with the hashtags #givelovegetlove, #nature, #londondiaries and #conservewildlife.

Shilpa's video received over 1 lakh likes within a few minutes on Instagram. Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

On Friday, Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen kissing her husband Raj Kundra. Shilpa captioned the video: "Jumma Chumma De De." She added the hashtags #fridayfun #thankgoditsfriday, #instalove and #londondiaries to her post.

During her London visit, Shilpa Shetty even met Sachin Tendulkar. ICYMI, take a look at the post here:

Here are some more pictures from Shilpa's London vacation:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, along with choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

