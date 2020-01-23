World Economic Forum 2020: Priyanka Chopra's 'Amazing, Inspiring Week' In Davos

Priyanka Chopra at WEF, Davos (courtesy priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra attended the World Economic Forum 2020 at Davos. However, it is not a surprise as the actress has previously displayed her philanthropic side to the world by working with UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador. The global icon has also promoted social causes like women and child rights. The actress wrapped up "an intense few days" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos and shared her experience on an Instagram post. Priyanka Chopra captioned her post, "It's been an amazing, inspiring week meeting activists, politicians and companies committed to doing their part. I'm proud to be here with Global Citizen, lending my voice to this shared vision ahead of #globalgoalslive." The Fashion actress also urged people to take action towards freeing the world from poverty and wrote: "I can't help but think about how urgent the need is for us to take matters in our hands and bring attention to the role we can all play to help build a world free from extreme poverty."

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Priyanka Chopra talked about ways to eradicate extreme poverty, and India's effort to end Polio successfully. She further elaborated on the urgency of investing in people and said, "If countries invest in their people, you create populations that other people want to invest in." Priyanka Chopra also spoke about the solutions that can help eliminate poverty. She said, "People like Bill Gates, people like Warren Buffett have shown us that people like that can make phenomenal impact when people just take a little bit out of their immense wealth and help us make that difference." Priyanka also cited India's example of uniting and working together in the current scenario and bringing about a change.

In another Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of her 'step' towards change and captioned the picture, "I'm taking my step for change. Are you?"

World Economic Forum was not only attended by Priyanka Chopra alone. Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone also joined the forum on January 21. Deepika has been spreading awareness about mental health issues and has extensively worked towards de-stigmatising mental illness. For her work towards this social cause, she received a Crystal Award at Davos. The actress also runs Live Love Laugh Foundation, which seeks to help people with mental health issues.