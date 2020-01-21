What Priyanka Chopra Tweeted After Featuring On List Of 100 'Inspiring Women'

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Golden Globes (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra recently found a spot on a prestigious list published by online platform Create & Cultivate. The global icon featured in the Create & Cultivate 100 list for 2020 as one of the "most successful and inspirational women", who shattered glass ceilings in fields across "Fashion, Food, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Content Creation, Beauty, Music and new categories Small Business & Find New Roads," read the website. Announcing her mention in the Entertainment category of the Create & Cultivate 100 list, Priyanka tweeted: "Thank you, Create & Cultivate for featuring me in this year's Create Cultivate 100 list in the entertainment category. Click in the link below to read the full feature as I talk about my experiences and everything I have in store."

Thank you @createcultivate for featuring me in this year's #CreateCultivate100 list in the entertainment category. Click the link below to read the full feature as I talk about my experiences and everything I have in store!https://t.co/b2EwLs0g02pic.twitter.com/kKLbXLInhD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 21, 2020

Create & Cultivate 100 list for 2020 comes with feature pieces for each of the honourees. In her interview to the platform, Priyanka said: "I understood early that nothing comes easy. Yes, luck and destiny do play a part, but nothing works like hard work. Have a vision for yourself and work as hard as you can to make it happen. Oh, and remember, life is rarely ever a straight road-with the good, there will also be the bad. It is what you do after the good and what you do after failure, how you choose to get up, that defines your life."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline.