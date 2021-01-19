Workouts Can Be Fun When You Are Sanya Malhotra. Here's Proof

Sanya Malhotra in a still from the video. (courtesy sanyamalhotra_)

Sanya Malhotra can sneak in her share of fun in any situation and that is exactly what she did during her workout routine. The Dangal actress shared a fun-filled video on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. The actress was busy doing her weight training and set of exercises when she broke into a dance routine. We can't blame her though. Beyonce's evergreen track Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) does have that kind of effect you know. Makes us groove and how. A happy Sanya Malhotra captioned the post: "Now put your hands up! oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh." A comment from Netflix India popped up on Sanya's post and it read: "Thank you so much. This is the inspiration we needed to work out today! "

We can't even begin to describe how much we loved this video of Sanya Malhotra dancing to Ohh Beta Ji, C Ramchandra's classic which was also used in Sanya's last film Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu.

In terms of work, Sanya Malhotra had a busy 2020. She was seen playing Vidya Balan's daughter in Shakuntala Devi biopic, which released on Amazon Prime Video. She also starred in Netflix's Ludo. Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut with the super hit film Dangal. After starring in Dangal, she featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha, co-starring Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover. She also starred in the National award-winning film Badhaai Ho, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao.