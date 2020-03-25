Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Is Thinking Of Dating This Co-Star Of Her Father

Ira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan is spending her quarantine by interacting with her fans on Instagram. She recently did a session with her fans, where she asked them - "What are you doing this quarantine?" To which a fan replied, "Thinking about dating Sanya Malhotra." Ira added a dash of her humour and she wrote: "Get in line Sanya Malhotra. Me first." Sanya Malhotra co-starred with Aamir Khan in the 2016 sports biopic Dangal, which also marked her debut in Bollywood. Check out Ira Khan's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Ira Khan's Instagram story.

Dangal was a biopic on Babita and Geeta Phogat's father Mahavir Singh Phogat (also a wrestler). The film showcased the journey of the Phogat sisters from fighting in dangals in Haryana to winning medals at the Commonwealth Games. In the film, Geeta and Babita's roles were played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, respectively.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to eight-year-old son named Azad. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, remains Aamir Khan's last release.