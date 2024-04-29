International Dance Day 2024: Sanya Malhotra's Dance Moves Will Make You Skip The Gym For A Fun Cardio At Home

Sanya Malhotra squeezes in a bit of dancing for a fun workout every once in a while

We simply love Sanya Malhotra and her fitness diaries. Whether she is doing cardio, lifting weights, or teaching us a thing or two about yoga, the actress makes sure to post everything on Instagram and inspire her followers. Today, the star has posted a video to guide how dancing can help us stay in shape. In the clip posted on Sanya's Instagram Stories, the star can be seen wearing a black shirt paired with shorts of a matching hue. Her white sneakers, green baseball cap, and black sunglasses were giving off full fashionista vibes. But it was Sanya's energetic dance moves that kept us hooked. The diva was grooving to the beats of the song Baawre. The actress showcased her strength and balance as she moved from one leg to another and took rounds. With this video, Sanya clearly proved that dance is a great tool to stay happy and keep yourself fit. Too good, Sanya, too good.

It is not the first time Sanya Malhotra has motivated us with her dancing moves. Earlier, the actress gave us a sneak peek into her dance-infused workout routine. In that clip, Sanya enjoyed dancing to Diljit Dosanjh's hit song Hass Hass. Not only that, she seamlessly blended in some serious weight-lifting action. The video opened with Sanya dancing her heart out. In between, the star started lifting weights and taught us how to do cardio and strength training in a fabulous package. As soon as the barbell hit the floor, Sanya didn't miss a beat and resumed dancing.

Even on vacations, Sanya Malhotra is dedicated to fitness. When the actress was in Thailand, she shared a video of herself giving Muay Thai a try. For those unaware, Muay Thai is a type of traditional martial art from Thailand that focuses on striking techniques using fists, elbows, knees, and shins. It's also called the "Art of Eight Limbs" due to its emphasis on using these eight points of contact.

Just like Sanya Malhotra, keep trying new things, add dance to your workout routine, and transform your physique while having fun.

