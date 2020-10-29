Love Hostel: Shah Rukh Khan Concocts A Crime Thriller, Adds Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey To The Mix

Bobby Deol shared the news on Thursday (courtesy iambobbydeol )

Bobby Deol announced something really exciting on Thursday - "All set to step into a new world with Love Hostel, a crime-thriller by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films," he posted on Instagram. Love Hostel also stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, who will reportedly feature as a couple on the run. Bobby Deol described Love Hostel as the "volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and some more in search of a fairytale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money and principles, with mayhem and bloodshed." Love Hostel will be set in North India.

Love Hostel marks Bobby Deol's second collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier this year, Bobby Deol headlined the cop drama Class Of '83, which too was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Class Of '83 released on Netflix and opened to middling reviews. Love Hostel also marks Red Chillies Entertainment's second collaboration with co-producer Manish Mundra after Kaamyaab. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the schedule of Love Hostel will begin early next year - the film is expected to release by 2021 end.

#LoveHostel starts early next year... Will release in the same year... This is the second collaboration between #RedChillies and Manish Mundra, after the critically acclaimed #Kaamyaab. #SRK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2020

Love Hostel will be directed by filmmaker Shanker Raman, who has helmed critically acclaimed films such as Gurgaon, which was his directorial debut. He has worked as a cinematographer in films such as Peepli (Live), Rocky Handsome and Mukkabaaz, and also directed a few episodes of the Netflix original series Leila.