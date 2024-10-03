Weekend Fitness Goal Alert: Sanya Malhotra Aces This Mind-Blowing Balancing Act With Ease

Sanya Malhotra's commitment to fitness motivates us to adopt a strict workout regimen. Earlier today, the actress uploaded another gym video on her feed where she was seen trying out a balancing act. Sanya is always ready for challenges — whether in films or fitness – and this clip serves as proof. It begins with the actress attempting to maintain equilibrium on a wooden balance board. With one leg on the equipment, Sanya gently raised her other leg. She extended her arms for better support. But the real challenge came when her fitness coach, Tridev Pandey, carefully placed a brick on Sanya's lifted leg. As gracefully as ever, Sanya stayed in the position for a few gruelling seconds and completed the task skillfully. Her instructor mimicked the moves of a bumblebee in the background, presumably to keep her motivated and to celebrate her win. Sanya captioned the post, “Difficulty level - Tridev Pandey doing his aawara bhawre (stray bumblebee) dance.”

Also Read: The Floor Was Too Passe So Sanya Malhotra Elevated Her Sit-Up Exercises With A Handstand

Balance board workouts have several health benefits. They help tone muscles around the ankle and improve balance. They also improve coordination and posture and prevent ankle injuries.

Sanya Malhotra's fitness videos keep inspiring us. Previously, she tried a complex ab workout and shared a glimpse of the activity on her Instagram feed. The intense exercise started with crunches and transitioned into a handstand. Next, with the help of her fitness instructor, Sanya moved seamlessly into a handstand and returned to position zero quite impressively. This workout largely targets the abdominal muscles by engaging the core. It not only builds core strength but also promotes upper-body power and balance. It improves balance and enhances overall body coordination.

Not long before, Sanya Malhotra teased her fans with glimpses of her learning a new skill. There is no age bar to trying something new and Sanya, now in her 30s, demonstrated the concept well. Dressed in cool athleisure, the actress quite seriously attempted to ace more than a few complex tennis moves. After that, she shifted her attention to performing a full-body workout. Tennis aids in increasing aerobic activity and overall fitness, reducing body fat and building up bone density. Read all about it here.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra Is "Learning A New Skill" In Her 30s By Adding Tennis To Her Workout Routine