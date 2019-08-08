Workout Buddies Deepika Padukone And Isha Koppikar's 'No Make Up' Selfie Is Ruling The Internet

Isha Koppikar with Deepika Padukone. (Image courtesy isha_konnects)

Deepika Padukone and Isha Koppikar are the new gym buddies in town. On Thursday, Isha Koppikar shared a selfie along with the "Padmaavat" actress and it received lots of love from fans on Instagram. To be honest, we are not surprised at all, considering Deepika's massive popularity on social media and otherwise (the actress has over 37.8 million followers on Instagram). In the picture, both the actresses can be seen happily posing for the camera sans make up. The caption on Isha's post read, "Workout and bonding time with Deepikap Padukone." She added the hashtags #KeepItReal #NoMakeUp #mangloreansareprettygirls to her post.

As of now Deepika Padukone hasn't reacted to Isha's post but we are excited to see her response to the post. Meanwhile, take a look at Isha Koppikar's post:

Deepika Padukone, a former badminton player, is a fitness enthusiast and she frequently shares videos and pictures from her work out diaries on Instagram. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 period drama "Padmaavat." She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she will be seen playing the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Besides that, she will also be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Roma Devgn in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. The film showcases the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and it is scheduled to release on April 2020.

Isha Koppikar has featured in films such as Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Company, Kaante, LOC Kargil , Hello and Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi among others. She has also starred in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi films.

