Women's Day 2022: Rhea Chakraborty Hopes For 'Equal Respect'

Rhea Chakraborty's post on Women's Day (Courtesy: rhea_chakraborty)

Highlights Rhea Chakraborty has shared a new post on social media

Along with a beautiful video, she has written a strong note

"To be a woman is to know no fear," wrote Rhea

Rhea Chakraborty's #Rhenew posts are encouraging, strong, and motivational. On International Women's Day, Rhea has shared a lovely video of herself, showing her vivacious smile, and ethnic look. Along with the video, Rhea Chakraborty expressed that she is hoping "for equal respect and rights." She captioned the video as "To be a woman is to know no fear. This woman's day, I pray for an equal world for men and women. My hope for us - A world with equal opportunity, equal rights and equal respect. Love to all the beautiful women in the world. #rhenew." Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, "So pretty" and Tahira Kashyap left a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Check out Rhea Chakraborty's new post:

After a long break from social media, Rhea Chakraborty started posting again and all her posts are accompanied by #Rhenew, indicating, a new Rhea. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea had taken a break from social media and she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and was also questioned by Enforcement Directorate.

In February, Rhea Chakraborty returned to work after two years. She had shared a video from the recording studio and had captioned it as "Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what, the sun always shines. NEVER GIVE UP! #rhenew #gratitude."

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the thriller Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.