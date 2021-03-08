Women's Day 2021: From Kareena Kapoor's First Pic With Baby Son To Anushka Sharma's Adorable Pic With Baby Daughter, See Celebs' Special Posts

Women's Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor marked International Women's Day on Monday by sharing her picture with her newborn son for the first time on social media and we can't keep calm. The actress welcomed her second baby with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, on February 21. In the picture, Kareena can be seen taking a selfie while holding her baby. She wrote: "There's nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day, my loves." Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are already parents to a four-year-old son named Taimur. Other than Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, Vaani Kapoor and cricketer Virat Kohli also wished their fans on Women's Day with heartwarming posts on social media but more on that later.

Virat Kohli, who is married to actress Anushka Sharma, posted a picture of the actress and their little girl and wrote: "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And, also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world."

Madhuri Dixit, in her Women's Day-special post, expressed "gratitude to all the women who have been a part of her journey." Her post also features late choreographer Saroj Khan, who died in July last year. "My humble gratitude to all the women who have been a part of my journey and who continue to inspire me. Happy Women's Day. Which strong woman avatar from my films do you like the most?" the actress wrote in the caption of her post.

Neena Gupta, the star of films like Badhaai Ho and The Last Color, first shared a throwback photo from her childhood and then a black and white picture with her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta. "Ma papa bhai aur main happy women's day," she captioned the throwback picture and for the other post, she wrote: "Aur ab me and my beti Happy women's day."

Actor Angad Bedi posted a picture of himself and his wife, actress Neha Dhupia, from their wedding album and wrote: "Today and every day, Neha Dhupia. #womensday. PS: Mool mantra is 'ek chup sau (100) sukh'."

Happy Women's Day to all!