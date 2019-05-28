With This Pic, Hrithik Roshan Thanks The Paparazzi For 'Getting It Right'

Highlights
- Hrithik was spotted on the sets of an ad shoot in Bandra
- He picked out one of his favourite paparazzi pics for Instagram
- "Sometimes we got to thank the paparazzi," he captioned
Busy star Hrithik Roshan dropped by on the sets of an ad shoot on Tuesday afternoon and was of course spotted by the paparazzi. But nope, this story is not about paparazzi intrusion and instead is about why the shutterbugs merited an Instagram post. In the picture, the 45-year-old actor can be seen waving at the cameras with a cuppa in his hand, earphones plugged in, as he went about his way but it's his toned biceps that truly deserves a double take. "Sometimes we got to thank the paparazzi for getting it just right," Hrithik Roshan wrote in his caption and guess who was one of the first ones to cheer for his idol? Tiger Shroff, of course.
Tiger went all filmy and wrote: "Gunz" and "shola ka dola, kam se kam" in the comments. And the general sentiment on his Instagram was he is "always on top" of the fitness game. Tiger, also a fitness enthusiast, has revealed in several interviews that he considers Hrithik as his idol. He co-stars with Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming movie by Siddharth Anand.
Take a look at Hrithik's post here:
Hrithik Roshan was indeed patient with the paparazzi. Take a look here.
Needless to say that Hrithik Roshan is a fitness enthusiast and makes us look bad every now and then with posts such as these.
September 2018. . . No treadmill ? Broken ankle ? Cant do cardio ? Can't fly ? . . Bullshit. . . When your focus is on results and not on excuses , you will always find a way. . . Here's my no treadmill, no excuses, broken ankle cardio. 10 sets of 100 reps. . . . (you can't fly but you can try) . #thereisalwaysaway #makeitfun #onelife #adventurer #beanexplorer #createyourself #keepgoing
1st september 2018. . Behind the scenes. . Rehabilitating and re conditioning my body has taken almost 10 months now. And I'm still in the process. . Torn right ankle ligaments and a sprained left plus a thorasic slip disc. As if one wasn't enough. . My coordination was incredibly messed up. I'd say jump and my body wouldn't listen. Couldn't load the feet or my spine. Needless to say i was losing muscle mass and gaining unwanted weight by the day. Couldn't do any cardio or weights. Only thing I could control so as to not fall off the grid completely was my diet. Not eating the stuff I liked frustrated me further. . I'v been sharing a few clips here from that journey. ZmR's with light weights, band work plus whole lot of other techniques I discovered. The most important being writing down each day's progress. I'd aim to do 1 more than yesterday. . I hope it helps those who are currently in pain or injured. My rehab and conditioning has been frustratingly slow, after 3 months of a lot of effort and very little results, i was plagued with self doubt and a part of me wanted to quit. . But there is magic in consistency. . Trust it. And keep going. . All the best! . @swapneelhazare @kuldeepshashi #keepgoing #bethebestversionofyourself #nevergiveup #keepdiscovering #keepcreating #onelife
You'll never get there . That place u wanna reach so bad. U won't ever get there. But don't stop trying u fool. That's the fun. . . And I guess the rule has changed from "faaa" to "fudge". . . ZMR. 30lbs. 2.10min. 6 reps #ZMR #patience #Resilience #NoPainNoGain #Hrx #onemorerep #createyourself #bethebestversionofyourself #therearenoshortcuts #doitforyou #workonyourself #pushboundries #keepgoing
Hrithik Roshan owns an athleisure and accessories brand HRX and in addition, he's also associated with fitness brand CureFit. On the work, Hrithik will next be seen in Super 30, which is a biopic on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. The actor recently rescheduled his film to July 12 to avoid a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya.