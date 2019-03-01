Tamannaah Bhatia Says She'll Bend No-Kissing Rule Only For Hrithik Roshan

Tamannaah had Instagrammed this photo with Hrithik in 2017 (courtesy tamannaahspeaks)

Did you know South actress Tamannaah Bhatia includes has a no-kissing clause as part of her contract? And did you also know that she would totally make an exception for none other than Hrithik Roshan? In a recent episode of Famously Filmfare (Tamil), Tamannaah made the confession and said: "I don't kiss on screen, basically. So, that's actually a part of my contract. I keep joking with my friends. But Hrithik Roshan... yay! I would, I would." Sharing her experience of a chance meeting with Hrithik some time in the past, Tamannaah said she totally had a fan-girl moment and behaved quite awkwardly in front of Hrithik.

On the show, Tamannaah said: "I met him recently. I bumped into him and I was like 'So stupid!' I was like 'Hi, I am a big fan and so nice to meet you!' And he was like 'Okay!' I didn't know what else to say. Then he walked a little and he looked back and he was like: 'Do you want a picture?' And I was like, 'Yes! I want a picture!'"

The meeting that Tamannaah Bhatia talked about appears to be from October 2017 because that's when the Baahubali actor had shared this on Instagram. "An actor that I have looked up to since the very beginning of my career, the sincerity and dedication that he has, has always inspired me. Secretly hoped to meet my favourite hero someday, today I feel super lucky that I did after all these years. You are so humble Hrithik Roshan, I think I have never been so nervous taking a photo, but I was just so excited. Thank you, for this wonderful memory," she had captioned the post.

Tamannaah Bhatia is best known for her starring role in the role of Avanthika in the Baahubali series of films. Some of the most popular films from the 29-year-old actress' resume includes 100% Love, Happy Days, Ayan, Oopiri, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam and Endukante... Premanta. In Bollywood, Tamanaah has featured in films such as Entertainment, Himmatwala and Humshakals. Tamannaah will next be seen in That Is Mahalakshmi, which is a Telugu remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen.