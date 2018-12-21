Queen Remakes: Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Parul Yadav And Manjima Mohan Are Perfect In The Teasers

Tamannaah Bhatia in That Is Mahalakshmi teaser (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Tamannaah Bhatia stars as Mahalakshmi in the Tamil version Kajal Aggarwal's film is named Paris Paris Parul Yadav, Manjima Mohan star in the Kannada, Malayalam versions

As promised, the teasers of Queen remakes were released on Friday in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, respectively. Tamannaah Bhatia stars in the Telugu version, Kajal Aggarwal in the Telugu one, Parul Yadav headlines the Kannada cast and Manjima Mohan plays the titular character in Malayalam. All the four teasers were released simultaneously. Queen is Kangana Ranaut's Hindi blockbuster film, which released in 2014. She played Rani, a naive bride-to-be, who, after being dumped on the day of her wedding, goes on her honeymoon alone. Tamannaah Bhatia stars as Mahalakshmi in the Tamil version while Lisa Haydon's role (Kangana's friend in the film) is played by TV presenter Shibani Dandekar. The film is titled That Is Mahalakshmi. It is presented by Taizoon Khorakiwala.

Watch That Is Mahalakshmi teaser here.

Kajal Aggarwal's film is named Paris Paris and directed by actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind. Elli AvrRam stars as her friend.

Watch the teaser of Paris Paris here.

Butterfly is the title of Parul Yadav's version of Queen remake. Elli too plays her friend in the film. Ramesh Aravind has also directed the Kannada remake. Watch here.

The Malayalam remake Zam Zam has been directed by Neelakanta and stars Manjima Mohan in the lead role. Shibani Dandekar has been roped in for this version too.

Presenting Zam Zam teaser here.

All the four actresses look as perfect as Kangana was in Queen, for which she also won a National Award.

Producer Manu Kumaran, who bought the rights for Queen told news agency IANS, "I really hope the audiences love these teasers because making these four movies together has been the most scary, stressful, nerve wracking and yet supremely joyful experience of our lives. I have a clear understanding of what happens to parents of quadruplets."

The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions of Queen will release across five states in February 2019.

(With IANS inputs)