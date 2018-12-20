Brace For All 4 Teasers Of Queen Remakes, Releasing Together Soon

Tamannah Bhatia as the titular character in the Telugu remake (courtesy tamannaahspeaks)

The teasers of the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada remakes of Kangana Ranaut's Hindi blockbuster Queen will release together on Friday. The simultaneous unveiling of the teasers will mark the beginning of a marketing campaign, which will culminate in the same day release of the four remakes of the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions of Queen across five states in February 2019.

Producer Manu Kumaran, who bought the rights for Queen in the southern languages, is keeping his fingers crossed, with the hope that the audience appreciates the teasers.

"I really hope the audiences love these teasers because making these four movies together has been the most scary, stressful, nerve wracking and yet supremely joyful experience of our lives. I have a clear understanding of what happens to parents of quadruplets," Mr Kumaran said in a statement to IANS.

The four remakes of Kangana's Queen star four different actresses in the lead with completely different cast and crew members for each.

The four actresses in the four Queen remakes are Kajal Aggarwal (Tamil), Tamannaah Bhatia (Telugu), Manjima Mohan (Malayalam) and Parul Yadav (Kannada).

All the four films were shot simultaneously in Paris, Athens, Nice, Frejus, St Raphael, Mysore, Hyderabad, Gokarna, Thalassery, Rajahmundry, Virudhnagar and Mumbai.

The original film starred Kangana Ranaut as naive bride-to-be, who ends up going on a honeymoon alone, after being dumped on the day of her wedding.