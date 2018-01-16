Tamannaah Bhatia Dismisses Some Rumours About Telugu Remake Of Queen "I would like to reiterate and clarify that no actor ever has had a say in the technical process of a film," said Tamannaah Bhatia

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia says she didn't enjoy any administrative authority in the creative role play in the Telugu version of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen . According to a report, National Award-winning-director Neelakanta Reddy quit the remake ofover "creative differences" with the actress. Slamming it as baseless, Tamannaah said in a statement to IANS: "I would like to reiterate and clarify that no actor ever has had a say in the technical process of a film. My team or I didn't enjoy any administrative authority in the creative role play for the Telugu version of."The final call "always rests with the producer of the film", she said.Tamannaah is looking forward to resuming work and completing the final schedule of the film."I have great respect for Neelakanta sir and would like to put an end to all these speculative rumours. The producer (Manu Kumaran) had made some changes to the composition of the team in early November to streamline the execution of this extremely ambitious project," she said. The four language simultaneous remakes of Queen is a dream project for everyone involved and we all are collectively working towards giving the audience four beautiful and entertaining movies," she added.The Hindi blockbuster, starring Kangana Ranaut, is being made in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada besides Telugu.