Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Teaser - Kangana Ranaut Defines One-Man Army. She's Brilliant As Rani Laxmi Bai

Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Finally, the teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is here and, needless to say, Kangana Ranaut, who plays Rani Laxmi Bai in the film, has brilliantly portrayed the role. Going by the teaser, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi looks grand. The video begins with Amitabh Bachchan's voiceover, which explains the era when the British invaded India and Manikarnika (Rani of Jhansi) decided to fight for her motherland. Kangana is given a fabulous introduction. She has totally aced the several action sequences, sword fighting and we also see her riding on a horse. Kangana Ranaut is the fiere warrior queen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Rani Laxmi Bai had fought valiantly against the East India Company to protect the kingdom of Jhansi after her husband's death.

Of Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut earlier told news agency IANS, "I am extremely proud of this film, portraying a character who empowers and inspires. We have put in our heart, blood and sweat into making this film. Manikarnika will make each and every Indian proud. I am quite ecstatic to showcase the teaser to everyone on this special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti."

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi and Zeeshan Ayyub.

The film is helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi (Krish). However, Kangana has also directed a few portions of Manikarnika after Krish got busy with another project.

Co-produced by Kamal Jain, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: TheQueen Of Jhansi releases on January 25, 2019.

