Manikarnika Poster: Kangana Ranaut As The Queen Of Jhansi Commands Attention. Crucial Info Attached

Kangana Ranaut on the poster of Manikarnika (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Attention, please! The queen has arrived! A brand new poster of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi released on Saturday to make an announcement. There's good news for those who are eagerly waiting to see more of Kangana as the queen of Jhansi - the teaser of the film will be released on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, along with Kangana Ranaut's team, shared the news on Twitter, saying: "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi teaser to be released on Gandhi Jayanti [2 Oct]... 25 Jan 2019 release." Kangana Ranaut's film will release on the Republic Day weekend next year.

In the brand new poster, Kangana encapsulates the essence of a warrior queen in a never-seen-before avatar. Draped in red and heavy jewellery, Kangana spells royalty while the sports an expression of absolute determination. The queen looks fierce and ready for battle.

Meanwhile, Twitter is mind-blown by Kangana's Manikarnika avatar. "Amazing, she is looking strong, beautiful, courageous... loved this pic, made my morning," wrote a fan while another added: "Wow, she looks too strong."

The makers of Manikarnika released the film's first poster on Independence Day this month.

While the new poster simply stars Kangana, the cast of Manikarnika also includes TV actress Ankita Lokhande, who plays Jhalkaribai, who served in Rani Lakhsmibai's army. Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood, who was reportedly cast as the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army Sadashivrao Bhau in the film, quit the project citing clashing dates with Simmba.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has also taken over as the director of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi as Krish has moved on to his next project - the biopic on Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.