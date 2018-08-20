Kangana Ranaut Takes Over As Director Of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Here's Why

Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Krish, the film's director, has shifted his focus on the NTR biopic Kangana keeps in touch with Krish for directing the remaining scenes Manikarnika's release date has been set for Republic Day 2019

Kangana Ranaut, unwilling to compromise the progress of her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, has taken up the role of the director in the absence of Krish, reports Mumbai Mirror. As per latest intel from the sets of Manikarnika, Krish's focus has shifted to the NTR biopic, co-starring Nandamuri Balakrishnan and Vidya Balan, thus Kangana Ranaut decided to direct patched left to complete the film in time to release in on Republic Day next year. "Yes, there is some patchwork still to be completed and Krish has got busy with the NTR biopic. He is not to be blamed, Manikarnika is a period drama and such movies takes time. Kangana speaks to Krish over the phone almost every day to discuss the filming. He is there in spirit with the team," Kangana's spokesperson told Mumbai Mirror.

Krish assigned his dates to the NTR biopic, which is also slated to release in the first half of 2019.

Meanwhile, Manikarnika co-producer Kamal Jain also told Mumbai Mirror: "The January 25, 2019, release date is set in stone. The film needs some post-edit patchwork and the team is working towards completing it soon. Post-production and VFX is on in full swing."

The makers of Manikarnika released the film's first poster on Independence Day this month.

Advertisement

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Aug 14, 2018 at 9:04pm PDT

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is based on the life and struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai, who valiantly fought the East India Company to protect Jhansi. The film also stars Sonu Sood and Ankita Lokhande among others.