Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi: Kangana Ranaut Says 'I Tried My Best To Portray Tales Of Rani Laxmi Bai's Bravery'

The makers of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi launched the poster on Independence Day as a tribute to Rani Laxmi Bai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 15, 2018 18:25 IST
Kangana Ranaut on the poster of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I trained a lot in sword fights and horse riding," said Kangana Ranaut
  2. The poster of Manikarnika was released on Independence Day
  3. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is slated to release on January 25

Kangana Ranaut who will be seen playing the role of Rani Laxmi Bai in her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, believes that she has tried her best to portray the role of the freedom fighter, reports news agency IANS. At an event to launch the poster of the film, Kangana interacted with the media and told IANS: "I can only imagine the strength and nerves of steel that Laxmi Bai had... I am nowhere close to her greatness. I have only tried my best to portray her tales of bravery." The 31-year-old actress, who even suffered an injury while filming Manikarnika, added, "It's an iconic role. I trained a lot in sword fights and horse riding. In fact, after riding the horse for two days straight I got a fever."

The much-awaited poster of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansireleased on Independence Day. Talking about choosing August 15 for the launch of the poster, film's producer Kamal Jain told IANS: "As we celebrate our Independence Day today, we owe it to our brave freedom fighters." Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi chronicles of Rani Laxmi Bai's life and her battle with the East India Company, which made her one of the first freedom fighters of India.

Check out the poster of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi here:

 

 

Manikarnika also features Sonu Sood as Sadashiv, TV actress Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkarbai and Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope. The film is directed by Krish and it will hit the screens on January 25.

(With inputs from IANS)

