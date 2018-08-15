Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi First Poster - Kangana Ranaut Looks Fierce As Rani Laxmi Bai

Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi poster (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Highlights The poster appears to be a still from a battlefield Kangana, as Rani Laxmi Bai, rides a horse and her baby is tied at back Manikarnika is slated to release next year in January

The makers of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi just chose the perfect day to release the first poster of their much-anticipated film. The poster was shared by filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day to add to the patriotic mood. It shows Kangana as the fierce warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai. The poster appears to be a still from a battlefield. Kangana, as Rani Laxmi Bai, rides a horse and her baby is tied at her back. Kangana Ranaut looks every bit regal in the first poster of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Take a look.

Kangna Ranaut as #Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi... Here's the first look poster... Directed by Krish... 25 Jan 2019 release... #RepublicDayWeekendpic.twitter.com/FgsXFBt09Z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2018

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is based on the story of Rani Laxmi Bai's battle with the East India Company, which made her one of the first freedom fighters of India. Manikarnika stars TV actress Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkarbai, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope and Sonu Sood as Sadashiv.

Advertisement

Of playing Rani Laxmi Bai, Kangana said in a statement, "It's an iconic role. I trained a lot in sword fights and horse riding. In fact after riding the horse for two days straight I got a fever. I can only imagine the strength and nerves of steel that Laxmi Bai had... I am nowhere close to her greatness. I have only tried my best to portray her tales of bravery," news agency IANS reports.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, directed by Krish, is slated to release on January 25, 2019, (Republic Day weekend).

(With IANS inputs)