NTR Biopic First Poster: Nandamuri Balakrishna Is The Image Of NTR

On the eve of Independence Day, the makers of NTR biopic unveiled the first poster of the film on social media. The poster features Nandamuri Balakrishna, who will be seen playing the role of his father and actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao in the film. In the poster, Balakrishna can be seen dressed in a saffron kurta and we must tell you that the resemblance is uncanny. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will be seen playing the role of NTR's onscreen wife Basavatarakam in the film. The biopic also features Rana Daggubati, who will be seen playing the role of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The film has been directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and it has collaboratively been produced by Balakrishna, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Sai Korrapati.

The film went on floors in March this year. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, was also present at the launch of the film in Hyderabad. We got a glimpse of behind the scene pictures through Taran Adarsh's Twitter posts. In the pictures, Balakrishna, who plays the titular role in the film, was seen dressed as Duryodhana from NTR's 1977 film Daana Veera Soora Karna.

#NTR biopic launched in style... Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, was chief guest at the grand launch ceremony... NTR's son Balakrishna enacts the role of NTR... Will be made in Hindi and Telugu... Directed by Teja...

In a career spanning over four decades, NTR has featured in over 250 films and he has won three National Awards as an actor as well as a producer for Thodu Dongalu, Seetharama Kalyanam and Varakatnam.

In terms of politics, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 and he served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years (between 1983 and 1995).