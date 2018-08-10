Vidya Balan Says She Is 'Very Excited' About NTR Biopic

Vidya Balan plays NTR's wife in the film (Courtesy balanvidya)

Vidya Balan, who is currently shooting for actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's (NTR) biopic, said that she is "very excited" about the film, news agency PTI reported. The National Award winning actress, who is making her debut in Telugu film industry said: "It is my first Telugu film, so I am very excited as I have never spoken and delivered dialogues in other language. I did a small appearance in a Malayalam film but here I have a full-fledged role." In the untitled project, Vidya Balan will play NTR's wife Basavatarakam. NTR's son Balakrishna will play the role of NTR (in the film), which is being directed by Krish.

Vidya Balan, who started shooting for the film earlier this month, said that it has been a "good experience" so far. "It's just been five days of shoot so far and it has been a very good experience as the team has been very professional, the work starts at sharp 9 am and the shift ends at 6pm. This is a very different experience for me," PTI quoted Vidya Balan as saying.

The biopic went on floors in March when Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu hit the clapboard for the opening shot in Hyderabad, in which Balakrishna was dressed as Duryodhana from his NTR's 1977 film Daana Veera Soora Karna. Take a look at the tweet here.

#NTR biopic launched in style... Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, was chief guest at the grand launch ceremony... NTR's son Balakrishna enacts the role of NTR... Will be made in Hindi and Telugu... Directed by Teja... Glimpses from the #NTRBiopic launch: pic.twitter.com/zWoMjR3O42 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2018

NTR featured in over 250 films in his career spanning over four decades. The actor also won three National awards for his films Thodu Dongalu, Seetharama Kalyanam and Varakatnam (directing). NTR married Basavatarakam in 1943 and were parents to eight sons and four daughters, of which their eldest son Nandamuri Ramakrishna Sr died in 1962. Basavatarakam died after battling cancer in 1985 and the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad was made in her memory.

