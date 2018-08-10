Vidya Balan Says She Is 'Very Excited' About NTR Biopic

Vidya Balan is making her debut in Telugu film industry with NTR Biopic

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 10, 2018 21:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vidya Balan Says She Is 'Very Excited' About NTR Biopic

Vidya Balan plays NTR's wife in the film (Courtesy balanvidya)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "In the biopic I have a full-fledged role," said Vidya Balan
  2. NTR's son Balakrishna will play the role of NTR in the film
  3. The biopic will be directed by Krish

Vidya Balan, who is currently shooting for actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's (NTR) biopic, said that she is "very excited" about the film, news agency PTI reported. The National Award winning actress, who is making her debut in Telugu film industry said: "It is my first Telugu film, so I am very excited as I have never spoken and delivered dialogues in other language. I did a small appearance in a Malayalam film but here I have a full-fledged role." In the untitled project, Vidya Balan will play NTR's wife Basavatarakam. NTR's son Balakrishna will play the role of NTR (in the film), which is being directed by Krish.

Vidya Balan, who started shooting for the film earlier this month, said that it has been a "good experience" so far. "It's just been five days of shoot so far and it has been a very good experience as the team has been very professional, the work starts at sharp 9 am and the shift ends at 6pm. This is a very different experience for me," PTI quoted Vidya Balan as saying.

The biopic went on floors in March when Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu hit the clapboard for the opening shot in Hyderabad, in which Balakrishna was dressed as Duryodhana from his NTR's 1977 film Daana Veera Soora Karna. Take a look at the tweet here.

 

 

NTR featured in over 250 films in his career spanning over four decades. The actor also won three National awards for his films Thodu Dongalu, Seetharama Kalyanam and Varakatnam (directing). NTR married Basavatarakam in 1943 and were parents to eight sons and four daughters, of which their eldest son Nandamuri Ramakrishna Sr died in 1962. Basavatarakam died after battling cancer in 1985 and the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad was made in her memory.

(With PTI inputs)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ntr biopicntr biopic vidya balan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsAarushi Talwar's IKEA IndiaPrice ComparisonTrain StatusPNR StatusMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersPartial Solar Eclipse 2018Kerala RainJet AirwaysVishwaroopam 2India vs England

................................ Advertisement ................................