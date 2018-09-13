New NTR Poster Features Moment Between Nandamuri Balakrishna And Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati and Nandamuri Balakrishna in NTR (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Just a day after Rana Daggubati unveiled his first look poster as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu from upcoming biopic NTR, director Krish Jagarlamudi dropped the second poster from the much anticipated film. The monochrome poster features Rana Daggubati and Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is playing the role of his father actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). In the poster, Rana can be seen featuring as the younger version of Chandrababu Naidu, while Nandamuri Balakrishna is a spitting image of his father. Filmmaker Krish shared the poster on social media and captioned: "A great human phenomena NTR with Rana Chandrababu Naidu in 1984 Vinayaka Chavathi Subhakankshalu." Chandrababu Naidu is the son-in-law of N T Rama Rao. Chandrababu married NTR's daughter Bhuvaneswari in 1980.

Rana Daggubati shared his first look poster from the biopic on Wednesday. The 33-year-old actor appears to have undergone a serious transition for his role in the film.

Take a look at Rana Daggubati's first look poster.

The first poster of NTR was unveiled on Independence Day. The poster featured Nandamuri Balakrishna dressed in a saffron kurata.

Besides Nandamuri Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Jisshu Sengupta and Rakul Preet Singh. Vidya Balan, who is playing NTR's wife Basavatarakam in the film, said she is very "excited" about her debut in Telugu film industry. "It is my first Telugu film, so I am very excited as I have never spoken and delivered dialogues in other language. I did a small appearance in a Malayalam film but here I have a full-fledged role."

NTR went on floors in March this year and is expected to release next year.