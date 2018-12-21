NTR Biopic Trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna Wonderfully Presents The Journey Of NTR, Vidya Balan Looks Fantastic

NTR Biopic: Nandamuri Balakrishna plays late his father in the film while Vidya Balan stars in the role of NTR's wife Basavatarakam

Updated: December 21, 2018 21:20 IST
Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vidya Balan in NTR biopic (Image courtesy: Twitter)


New Delhi: 

Before you log off from work this evening, check out the much-awaited trailer of NTR biopic, which hit the Internet just now. Titled Kathanayakudu, the film tracks the glorious journey of legendary actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) in film and politics. Nandamuri Balakrishna plays his late father in the film while Vidya Balan looks fabulous in the role of NTR's wife Basavatarakam. The trailer gives a sneak peek in NTR's life, right from his early days, to becoming an actor and then the chief minister. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vidya Balan, the other actors in the film like Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and others haven't been introduced in the trailer.

Watch the trailer of NTR biopic here. (It was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh).

In NTR biopic, Rakul Preet plays late actress Sridevi. As a teenager, she co-starred with NTR in films likeVetagaadu, Kondaveeti Simham, Justice Chowdhary and Bobbili Puli.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Presenting first look of #sridevigaru in #ntrbiopic !! hope you like it !

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

 

Rana Daggubati stars in the role of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#RanaChandraBabuNaidu Shri N.ChandraBabuNaidu 1984

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

 

Meanwhile, meet the entire cast of NTR biopic here.

 

 

The biopic will release in two installments - NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu. The first part is set to hit the screens on January 9 and the next one is scheduled to release on February 9.

The NTR biopic has been directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

NTR founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 and he served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years (between 1983 and 1995). He featured in over 250 films and won three National Awards as an actor as well as a producer.

