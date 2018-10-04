NTR Biopic, Now Called Kathanayakudu, Gets A Release Date

NTR Biopic has been renamed to Kathanayakudu. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

The makers of NTR biopic announced the film's new title along with its release date on Thursday. The biopic has now been titled Kathanayakudu. The film which is based on actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's life, is scheduled to release on January 9 next year. In Kathanayakudu, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen playing the role of his father and actor-politician NTR. The biopic also features Rana Daggubati, who will be seen playing the role of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who will be seen portraying the role of NTR's onscreen wife Basavatarakam. The film has been directed by Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi director Krish Jagarlamudi and it has collaboratively been produced by Balakrishna, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Sai Korrapati.

Last month, Rana Daggubati gave his fans a glimpse of his first look from the film and he also shared a monochrome picture of himself with Nandamuri Balakrishna, from the sets of Kathanayakudu and wrote: "A great Human Phenomena #NTR with Rana Chandra Babu Naidu in 1984."

A few months ago, we got the first glimpse of Nandamuri Balakrishna as NTR and the resemblance was absolutely uncanny. This is what we are talking about.

Kathanayakudu went on floors in March this year. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, was also present at the launch of the film in Hyderabad. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared BTS pictures on his Twitter posts. In the pictures, Balakrishna, was seen dressed as Duryodhana from NTR's 1977 film Daana Veera Soora Karna.

#NTR biopic launched in style... Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, was chief guest at the grand launch ceremony... NTR's son Balakrishna enacts the role of NTR... Will be made in Hindi and Telugu... Directed by Teja... Glimpses from the #NTRBiopic launch: pic.twitter.com/zWoMjR3O42 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2018

Kathanayakudu is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The film is based on the life of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, who founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 and he served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years (between 1983 and 1995). NTR featured in over 250 films and he had won three National Awards as an actor as well as a producer for Thodu Dongalu,Seetharama Kalyanam and Varakatnam.