Rakul Preet Singh Reportedly In The Running To Play Sridevi In NTR Biopic

Sridevi and NTR co-starred in over a dozen films

Here's an interesting development about the much talked-about biopic on actor-filmmaker-politican Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao that may have happened recently. Actress Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly being considered to play the role of Sridevi in the biopic, stated a report in Deccan Chronicle. "Rakul was approached for the role and the actress was elated to be part of the project," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, who added that nothing has been finalised yet because Rakul is yet to sort out dates as she already has a busy roster owing to her prior work commitments. "However, the date clash could be a problem. But things are still in the nascent stage and it's premature to comment," said the source.

Sridevi had an established career in acting in the Southern film industry before she won over Bollywood. As a teenager, she shared screen-space with Telugu superstar NTR in over a dozen films, including super successful projects such as 1979's Vetagaadu, 1981's Kondaveeti Simham, 1982's Justice Chowdhary and Bobbili Puli. The celebrated actress died in February this year - she accidentally drowned at a hotel bathtub in Dubai.

However, there's no way to affirm if speculation about Rakul Preet Singh playing Sridevi will turn out to be a confirmation because in previous reports which had surfaced this year, Deepika Padukone was named to have been reportedly taking up the part.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is all set to play NTR's wife Basavatarakam while NTR's son Nandamuri Balakrishna plays the titular role. The NTR biopic kick-started in March with the blessings of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was present at the shooting in Hyderabad.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Vidya Balan in #NTR biopic... She enacts the part of NTR's wife Basavatarakam... NTR's son Balakrishna enacts the role of NTR... Directed by Krish... Produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri [co-producing #1983Biopic in Hindi]. #NTRBiopic — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018

#NTR biopic launched in style... Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, was chief guest at the grand launch ceremony... NTR's son Balakrishna enacts the role of NTR... Will be made in Hindi and Telugu... Directed by Teja... Glimpses from the #NTRBiopic launch: pic.twitter.com/zWoMjR3O42 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2018

NTR has over 250 films on his impressive resume spread across a career spanning over four decades. He won three National Awards - two as producer (for Thodu Dongalu and Seetharama Kalyanam) and one for directing Varakatnam. NTR founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 and he served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years (between 1983 and 1995) in three terms. He was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, for his contribution to cinema in 1968.

On the work front, actress Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Bollywood thriller Aiyaary and has Tamil projects like NGK, Karthi 17 and SK 14 in the line-up.