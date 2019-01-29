Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Collection Day 4 - Kangana Ranaut's Film Inches Closer To 50 Crore

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Report - Kangana Ranaut in a film still (Courtesy: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which opened to poor reviews on Friday, has earned close to Rs 48 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The film earned Rs 5.10 crore on Monday and over the weekend, it collected over Rs 23 crore. Saturday's collection - Rs 18.10 - is so far the highest. Mr Adarsh also reports that Week 1 collection of Manikarnika 'should be close to Rs 60 crore.' "Manikarnika is decent on crucial Monday. Decline on Day 4 (vis-a-vis Day 1): 41.71 per cent. North circuits continue to lead. Week 1 should be close to Rs 60 crore (as per trends). Friday 8.75 crore, Saturday 18.10 crore, Sunday 15.70 crore, Mon 5.10 crore. Total: Rs 47.65 crore. India business," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Manikarnika 1 star. "Manikarnika blows history to smithereens and reduces the Rani of Jhansi, one of greatest warriors India has ever known, to a stunt queen, turning the film in the bargain into an outright travesty of cinema. The story of the queen's short but glorious life deserves a movie all right but a much better one than this," he wrote.

Manikarnika is a biopic on Rani Laxmi Bai and Kangana headlines the film. Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub, Danny Denzongpa and Atul Kulkarni are also part of the film.

Manikarnika has been co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish, who, after the film released, outraged over the actress taking primary credit for the biopic, when most of his work has been retained in the final cut.

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika clashed at the box office with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray, a film on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.