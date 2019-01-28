Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Collection Day 3: With 'An Excellent Weekend', No Monday Blues For Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika (courtesy taranadarsh)

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has raked in a box office score of over Rs 42 crore in just three days and is very much counting, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday. Manikarnika became Kangana's biggest opener as it hit screens on the Friday preceding the Republic Day weekend. On Sunday, the film recorded a collection of Rs 15 crore, pushing the total sum to an impressive Rs 42.55 crore, Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses Rs 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana's biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: Rs 42.55 cr. India biz."

Manikarnika may have had a dull start at the box office but the Republic Day holiday helped the film boost its performance over the weekend. About the film's Saturday numbers, Mr Adarsh had earlier written: "Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play."

Manikarnika, the biopic on warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai, marks Kangana Ranaut's first film after 2017's Simran. The period piece clashed with yet another biopic this Friday, the one on Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray titled Thackeray, which has made Rs 16 crore in two days.

With Kangana Ranaut headlining the film, the cast of Manikarnika also includes actors such as Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub, Danny Denzongpa and Atul Kulkarni.

Manikarnika has been co-directed by Krish and Kangana Rananut. Since its release, the film has featured in headlines for the explosive comments made by Krish in several interviews, claiming the actress made extensive changes to the portions initially directed by him.