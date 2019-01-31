Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Collection - Kangana Ranaut's Film's 'Excellent' Run Despite Controversy

Manikarnika Box Office Collection: Still from film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Manikarnika collected Rs 4.50 crore on Wednesday The film scored Rs 56.90 crore in six days "Manikarnika shows solid trending on weekdays," tweeted Taran Adarsh

Kangana Ranaut's new film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi continues to rake in more and more numbers at the box office. On Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to say that the period piece has recorded Rs 56.90 crore worth of ticket sales in six days. Manikarnika has shown consistent performance at the box office even on weekdays, tweeted Mr Adarsh and said: "Manikarnika shows solid trending on weekdays... Rs 60 cr [+/-] total [Week 1] is excellent." The biopic on the queen of Jhansi scored the single-day highest on Saturday, which was a holiday for Republic Day, with as many as Rs 18 crore.

The film even collected decent numbers on Sunday. "Republic Day holiday contributed majorly... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr, Wed 4.50 cr. Total: Rs 56.90 cr. India biz," tweeted Mr Adarsh.

#Manikarnika shows solid trending on weekdays... Rs 60 cr [+/-] total [Week 1] is excellent... #RepublicDay holiday contributed majorly... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr, Wed 4.50 cr. Total: Rs 56.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi#Tamil#Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2019

Industry experts are impressed with Manikarnika's box office progress. Trade analyst Vinod Mirani recently told news agency IANS: "She (Kangana Ranaut) carries Manikarnika solely on her shoulders. The film's budget is high but the ladies audience is expected to salvage it" while Girish Johar added: "It's a Herculean task well achieved."

Meanwhile, Manikarnika is trending not just for the box office numbers but also because of the ongoing feud between Krish and Kangana Ranaut over credit for the film's primary director. While Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has dismissed the claims made by Krish, celebs such as Bejoy Nambiar, Pooja Bhatt, Apurva Asrani and Mishti Chakravarty (who also stars in Manikarnika) have rooted for Krish.

Manikarnika will be joined by Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, starring Sonam and Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.