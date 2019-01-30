Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Row: 'Please Realise Your Lies Are Making Things Worse,' Tweets Krish

Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights I never thought I've to defend my ability of filmmaking: Krish Krish co-directed the film with Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika has earned over Rs 50 crore till now

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi co-director Krish has posted a series of tweets with screenshots of his chats with some of the members of the team and said that claimed that he indeed has shot most of part the film. In his defence, Krish shared the texts the film's editor, assistant director and a technician sent to him. "The person who saw both the versions mentioned that I have done 85 per cent and now the technician who worked on ground told this," read one of his tweets. The tweets from the crew members say that the final version of Manikarnika has the shots directed by him. "The question is not about who shot how much, but it's about the process with which everything has been done with ulterior motive and with a poor taste. Please realise your lies are making things worse," Krisha added.

"I never thought I've to defend my ability of filmmaking based on the manipulations and lies of one person. Rangoli Chandel, these messages were your sister's words about me when I questioned her about the credit and the damage she is doing to the movie," he tweeted before sharing the screenshots of the aforementioned messages. "I'm confidently saying that everything Kangana has written on those WhatsApp messages when I've questioned her, are complete lies and pre-prepared, as she has foreseen that this day will come," Krish added.

Here's what Krish posted.

I never thought I've to defend my ability of film making based on the manipulations and lies of one person. @Rangoli_A these messages were ur sister's words about me ehen I've questioned her about the credit and the damage she is doing to the movie. — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

The person who saw both d versions mentioned that Ive done 85% n now the techinican who worked on ground told this. pic.twitter.com/vkM6mOiHSM — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

I'm confidently saying that everything Kangana has written on those whats app messages when I've questioned her, are complete lies and pre prepared, as she has foreseen that this day will come. — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

This is from the editor who edited n later replaced.. the question is not about who shot how much., but its about proceess which everything has been done with ulterior motive n with a poor taste. Pls realise ur lies r making things worse pic.twitter.com/QeA5aCDWtS — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

These r the future film makers I came out n spoke for, so that they wont face these humiliations.. pic.twitter.com/YV4YoAmrYm — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

Krish's tweets are in response to Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's posts, who earlier today shared screenshots of the actress' conversation with him, in which she asked him to watch the film before making assumptions and asked him to explain the messages.

In a series of fresh tweets after Krish provided his version, Rangoli lashed out at him and said, "When you left the film midway that also she foresaw? How convenient. That's why whole team is with her, expect for ones who were kicked out and had no worth to be in longer parts."

To the tweets with the screenshots, Rangoli reacted by saying, "Your team never worked with Kangana. She had her own camera and AD team, which is credited separately in the film also. Like we said, you had completed the film from which only 30 percent is used (which is not shot by you solo but shot by Nick)."

Read Rangoli Chandel's tweets here.

I mean really when producer saying that Kangana has shot 70 percent then why u goin to some technician who was there for few portions . And moreover I have asked u openly to go to Rameshwaram ( editor ) and just clear everything plsss @DirKrishhttps://t.co/vVs7mNgxAm — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

And when u left the film midway that also she foresaw ? How convenient thats why whole team is with her expect for ones who were kicked out and had no worth to be in longer parts, @anky1912 is the shining star why is she not complaining only losers complaining @DirKrishhttps://t.co/QsqMwhUKnI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Your team never worked with Kangana she had her own camera and AD team, which is credited separately in the film also...like we said you had completed the film from which only 30 percent is used ( which is not shot by you solo but shot by Nick) ..so they all can go bla bla .. https://t.co/khuwyfTTbH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Why did you lie you were never called when Kangana clearly called you to show the film? yes it is your film also and that is why you have co director credit ...Also for your screen name or real name you should speak to the producer stop harassing us!! Plsss @DirKrish — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Here's what she posted earlier.

He did everything to ruin the film, took film's DOP away, didn't let any of AD's from previous team to work with her, he didn't support anyone in the team and now he is saying Manikarnika is his baby.... @DirKrish — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

What a opportunist.... this industry makes me laugh.... greatness of Kangana is she went against everyone and fought for his credit.... Krish look at you and look at Kangana... that is why she is where you can never be...@DirKrish — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

....he never took anybody's calls, coz Kangana gave him co director credit she wantd him to see the final cut, he never came to see the cut... bt now in a very calculative move he appears when the film declared a hit &highly critically acclaimed wat an opportunist @DirKrish — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Here is the proof kangana clearly asked u to come & see the film on 6th December, would u please explain this .... ?? @DirKrishpic.twitter.com/bxRCQkBidn - Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Right after Manikarnika released, Krish outraged over Kangana, who claimed credit for being the primary director of the film. Krish said that he directed most of Manikarnika and Kangana edited out those shots. Rangoli Chandel alleged that Krish tried to ruin the film, which he left in between to direct the NTR biopic.

Earlier this week, Krish spoke about the final cut of Manikarnika during an interview with news agency IANS and said, "At the end of the day it is my baby... I am relieved that the grandeur vision and scale that I imagined for the film remains intact."

In Kangana Ranaut vs Krish, he has got support from Pooja Bhatt, Bejoy Nambiar and writer Apurva Asrani, who had challenged Kangana's writing credits for 2014's Simran.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai, has collected over Rs 50 crore so far at the box office.

(With IANS inputs)