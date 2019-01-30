Kangana Ranaut's Sister Claims Krish Tried To 'Ruin' Manikarnika After His 'Film My Baby' Comment

Manikarnika row: Krish claims that 70% of his work made it to the film's final cut while Kangana's sister claims the actress made most of the movie

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 30, 2019 12:41 IST
Kangana Ranaut in and as Manikarnika. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rangoli says that Kangana also fought for Krish's credit as co-director
  2. "He didn't support anyone in the team," tweeted Rangoli
  3. Manikarnika has collected over Rs 50 crore as of Tuesday

Actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel lashed out against director Krish on social media for claiming that "Manikarnika is his baby" alleging that he's an "opportunist" trying to claim the success of the film, which was mostly made by Kangana. In an interview with news agency IANS, speaking about the final cut of Manikarnika, Krish had said: "At the end of the day it is my baby... I am relieved that the grandeur vision and scale that I imagined for the film remains intact." In a series of fresh tweets on Wednesday, Rangoli said that Krish "did everything to ruin the film," did not take anyone's calls and also refused to watch the film's final cut."

In a series of tweets, she wrote: "He did everything to ruin the film, took film's director of photography away and didn't let any of assistant director's from previous team to work with her. He didn't support anyone in the team and now he is saying Manikarnika is his baby... He never took anybody's calls because Kangana gave him co-director credit. She wanted him to see the final cut but he never came to see the cut. But now in a very calculative move he appears when the film declared a hit and highly critically acclaimed. What an opportunist."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangoli tweeted screenshots of messages Kangana sent to Krish requesting him to watch the final cut and decide the fairness of the deal.

 

 

Rangoli also shared screenshots of Kangana's conversation with story writer KV Vijayendra Prasad detailing Krish's contribution in the filmmaking process. From the conversation, it appears that Kangana also insisted that Krish gets due credit after he left the project because she did not want any "negative PR for the film."

As per the screenshots shared by Rangoli, Kangana also requested Vijayendra Prasad to convince Krish to issue a statement saying that he left due to the NTR biopic and Kangana will complete the patchwork on his behalf. "He also needs to support me... He should give out some statement and not hide like a coward."

 

 

Rangoli separately tweeted: "Kangana is very disturbed about constant conspiracies and public attacks, that's why she sent this to me from Germany. Truth is she is not able to enjoy her well-deserved break because of liars and opportunists."

 

 

 

 

After Manikarnika opened in cinemas, Krish alleged in several interviews and that 70 per cent of the film's final cut was shot by him. In the aforementioned interview to IANS, Krish had also said: "I had to remain quiet for the sake of the film and for the entire team which worked so hard on the film. But now, if I don't speak about what Kangana did to the film I'd be doing a disservice to all our hard work. Many people advised me to talk after the film was taken away from me."

Soon after Krish's statement circulated on social media, Rangoli tweeted:

 

 

 

 

In the tussle over the film's directing credits, Krish has support from Pooja Bhatt, Bejoy Nambiar and writer Apurva Asrani, who in turn challenged Kangana's writing credits in 2014 for Simran.

Manikarnika is based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai and the film collected over Rs 50 crore as of Tuesday. Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta and Atul Kulkarni.

