Thackeray Box Office Collection Day 1: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film 'Scores In Maharashtra Specifically'

Thackeray Box Office: Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Thackeray, a biopic based on the life of late politician and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, collected Rs 6 crore on its opening day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film clashed with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. According to Taran Adarsh, the political biopic performed well in the state of Maharashtra specifically. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also revealed that the Marathi version of the Abhijit Panse-directed film has performed well at the box office. According to Taran Adarsh, Thackeray's business might witness growth due to the Republic Day holiday.

"Thackeray has scored in Maharashtra specifically. Marathi version has collected very well... Republic Day holiday (today) should help escalate its business," read an excerpt from Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which also released on Friday, fetched Rs 8.75 crore on its opening day. Speaking of the film's success, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Manikarnika picked up towards evening, after an ordinary/dull start in morning. Republic Day holiday (today) should witness a big turnaround. Sure, there's appreciation, but it has to convert into footfalls."

#Manikarnika picked up towards evening, after an ordinary/dull start in morning... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should witness a big turnaround... Sure, there's appreciation, but it has to convert into footfalls... Fri 8.75 cr. India biz. #Hindi#Tamil#Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2019

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Thackeray 1.5 stars out of five. However, he praised the film's lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his performance in the film. He wrote: "Nawazuddin Siddiqui absolutely nails it - another glowing feather in a bulging cap. He is so good that the film needs nobody else to propel it forward. What is worrying is that the biopic draws strength from the performance and stops at nothing to put up a spirited defence of a political career built on untrammeled power and prejudice."

Thackeray has been directed by Abhijit Panse and it has been written by Sanjay Raut. Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film also stars Amrita Rao, Laxman Singh Rajput and Radha Sagar.