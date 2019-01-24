Thackeray Preview: The Life And Times Of Bal Thackeray, As Portrayed By Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thackeray (Image courtesy: Instagram

Thackeray, the much-talked about biopic on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, releases on Friday, along with Kangana Ranaut's highly-anticipated film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. In Thackeray, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of the Shiv Sena patriarch. The biopic shows Bal Thackeray's rise to power as one of the most influential political leaders of Maharashtra. He founded the Shiv Sena party in 1966. As per the celebs, the film Thackeray is "bold and powerful." Filmmakers like Shoojit Sircar and Rohit Shetty watched Thackeray last night with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his team. "Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of our finest actors, roars like a tiger," Shoojit Sircar tweeted after watching the film.

"It's a job full of responsibility for an actor to pull off a character of a public figure but Nawaz has portrayed Bal Thackeray fabulously," Rohit Shetty told news agency IANS.

The trailer of Thackeray released last month and instantly found a spot on the list of trends. "Unfolding the real story of Bal Thackeray's courage, wisdom and indomitable truth. The tiger, who was known for fearing none!" tweeted Nawazuddin Siddiqui while sharing the trailer on social media.

Of playing the Shiv Sena patriarch in the film, Nawazuddin told IANS, "Balasahebji was an iconic figure. I am honoured that I am doing a film based on his life. He was a cartoonist, writer and political figure. His journey has inspired me a lot."

Actress Amrita Rao plays Bal Thackeray's wife Meena Tai in the film directed by Abhijit Panse.

Bal Thackeray died in November 2012 at the age of 86.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is a biopic on Rani Laxmi Bai. The film stars Kangana as Rani Laxmi Bai and actors like Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Zeeshan Aayub and Danny Denzongpa play pivotal roles in the film.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is jointly directed by Krish and Kangana Ranaut.

