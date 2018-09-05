Kangana Ranaut Introduced As Manikarnika's 'New Captain' By Co-Star Ankita Lokhande

Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande spotted in Mumbai

"I feel my feet lighter. Rehearsing for my first Bollywood song," read an excerpt from TV actress Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post, in which she shared an update about her debut Hindi film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The film is headlined by Kangana Ranaut, whom Ankita introduced as the 'new captain.' On Tuesday, Kangana and Ankita rehearsed for a song from their film under choreographer Ganesh Acharya's guidance. "I feel my feet lighter. Rehearsing for my first Bollywood song with master ji Ganesh Acharya and our new captain Kangana Ranaut. Super excited to be part of it. Jhalkaribai. Much, much gratitude," read the entire caption of Ankita's post.

The 'new captain' reference may be to Kangana stepping into the director's shoes for a few portions of the film. As Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi director Krish Jagarlamudi is simultaneously busy with other projects and in his absence, Kangana is directing the portions left to complete the film. However, it was reported that Krish Jagarlamudi has quit the project, but team Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi dismissed the reports via a statement.

In Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Ankita Lokhande plays Jhalkaribai, who served in the women battalion of the Queen of Jhansi and later became her chief advisor.

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood, who was reportedly playing Sadashivrao Bhau, the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army in Manikarnika, quit the film due to a scheduling conflict.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is based on the life and struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai. The film is expected to release on Republic Day 2019.