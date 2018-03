Viral: Is This Ankita Lokhande's Manikarnika First Look As Jhalkaribai?

Highlights Manikarnika will be Ankita Lokhande's Bollywood debut A photo of Ankita has gone viral on social media It is said to be her first look from the movie

Is this how Ankita Lokhande will look in her Bollywood debut? Can't really tell for sure but a new photo of the TV star is going viral on social media for reportedly being the first look from Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role in the film while Ankita has been roped in to play Jhalkaribai, who served in the women battalion of the Queen of Jhansi and later became her chief advisor. The photo of Ankita, which is now crazy viral, shows the actress in a(draped in typical Marathi style), sporting chunky silver jewellery and her middle-parted hair neatly tied in a bun.Here's what we are talking about.Last year, Ankita Lokhande trended a great deal after she literally teased us with a photo of Jhalkaribai from the sets. But it did not really qualify as the first look because it was blurred "for a reason". "Jhalkaribai definitely knows the way to even a modern man's heart," she captioned the photo, which also starred actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi.This is not the first time photos from the sets ofhas surfaced online. Last year, photos of Kangana Ranaut shooting for an intense action sequence also made it to social media and topped the list of trends. Dressed in cream attire and gold jewellery, Kangana was also photographed holding a sword and seated on the throne.is a biopic on the story of the feisty Rani Laxmibai, one of the earliest freedom fighters, who fought the East India Company. Directed by Krish,also stars Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi and Atul Kulkarni.Last seen in, Kangana Ranaut is looking forward to the release of, which is said to hit the screens sometime this year.