Viral: Is This Ankita Lokhande's Manikarnika First Look As Jhalkaribai?

Is this how Ankita Lokhande will look in her Bollywood debut? Can't really tell for sure but a new photo of the TV star is going viral on social media for reportedly being the first look from Manikarnika. Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role in the film while Ankita has been roped in to play Jhalkaribai, who served in the women battalion of the Queen of Jhansi and later became her chief advisor. The photo of Ankita, which is now crazy viral, shows the actress in a saree (draped in typical Marathi style), sporting chunky silver jewellery and her middle-parted hair neatly tied in a bun.
Last year, Ankita Lokhande trended a great deal after she literally teased us with a photo of Jhalkaribai from the sets. But it did not really qualify as the first look because it was blurred "for a reason". "Jhalkaribai definitely knows the way to even a modern man's heart," she captioned the photo, which also starred actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi.
This is not the first time photos from the sets of Manikarnika has surfaced online. Last year, photos of Kangana Ranaut shooting for an intense action sequence also made it to social media and topped the list of trends. Dressed in cream attire and gold jewellery, Kangana was also photographed holding a sword and seated on the throne.
Last seen in Simran, Kangana Ranaut is looking forward to the release of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which is said to hit the screens sometime this year.