'Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye': Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor A Month After His Death

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: neetu54 )

Highlights Rishi Kapoor died after battling cancer in Mumbai on April 30

He was 67

Neetu Kapoor posted a throwback photo of herself and Rishi Kapoor

A month after actor Rishi Kapoor's death, his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, paid a tribute to him with an emotional post on social media. Rishi Kapoor died after battling cancer in Mumbai on April 30. He was 67. Remembering her husband, Neetu Kapoor shared a priceless photo of themselves from their family album and accompanied it with a touching note. She borrowed a few lines from Phil Park's song Wish Me Luck and wrote: "Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I'm away." The throwback photograph features Neetu and Rishi Kapoor twinning in blue outfits.

Here's what Neetu Kapoor posted a month after Rishi Kapoor's death:

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a heart-wrenching post for her dad on Saturday and accompanied it with a few lines from Maya Angelou's poem A Great Soul. Take a look:

The day Rishi Kapoor died, Neetu Kapoor shared a statement on behalf of the family and said that the actor "would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears." An excerpt from the statement read: "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

Two days after the actor's demise, she bid him farewell with a note that read: "End of our story."

Rishi Kapoor was not only known for his brilliant acting but also for his sense of humour and his zest for life. He was one of the most-loved members of the film fraternity. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on April 29 with a colon infection. He died the next morning. The late actor battled cancer for two years and spent most of last year undergoing treatment in New York.

Neetu Kapoor, her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima organised a close-knit prayer meet for the actor on May 2 and immersed his ashes in Mumbai's Banganga the next day in the presence of a few close friends including Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.