Rishi Kapoor And Mother Krishna, 'Reunited' In Daughter Riddhima's Throwback Pic

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who couldn't be present for her dad's funeral on Thursday, can't stop revisiting memories of Rishi Kapoor. The 34-year-old jewellery-designer has been flooding her Instagram stories with throwback pictures of her dad. On Tuesday, Riddhima shared a throwback memory of Rishi Kapoor with his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. In the monochrome picture, Rishi Kapoor can be seen dressed in a suit while he holds Krishna Raj Kapoor's hands. Krishna Raj Kapoor can be seen looking away from the camera. Krishna Raj Kapoor died in October, 2018. Rishi Kapoor, who was undergoing treatment in New York at that time, was unable to be present for his mother's funeral. Riddhima shared the picture of Rishi Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor together and wrote, "Reunited." Sharing the priceless throwback memory and referring to Krishna Raj Kapoor as Rishi Kapoor's "most favourite person," Riddhima wrote, "Reunited with his most favourite person." Take a look at the aforementioned picture here:

Riddhima also shared another priceless throwback picture from Rishi Kapoor and Neetu's wedding ceremony. In the monochrome picture, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu can be seen posing for the camera as they smile with all their hearts. Neetu looks stunning in her wedding attire. Riddhima shared the picture and dropped a heart emoticon. Take a look:

Riddhima has been sharing priceless throwback pictures on her Instagram stories. A few days ago, Riddhima shared a set of pictures featuring Rishi Kapoor with herself and brother Ranbir Kapoor. She also shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "legends live forever."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara in Delhi, was unable to be present with her family on the day Rishi Kapoor died. Due to the nationwide lockdown, she got permission only to travel by road from Delhi to Mumbai. On Thursday, Riddhima wrote a heart-wrenching post for her "papa" Rishi Kapoor. "Papa I love you. I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior. I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you! Until we meet again papa. I love you - your Mushk forever," read her post.

Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Mumbai Banganga tank on Sunday ahead of which the Kapoor family held a prayer meet on Saturday.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after which he underwent treatment for 11 months in New York. He returned to Mumbai last September. He died at the age of 67 in Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.