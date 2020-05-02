'End Of Our Story': Neetu Kapoor's Farewell Note For Rishi Kapoor. It's Okay To Cry

A file photo of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. (courtesy: neetu54)

Two days after veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death, his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor shared an emotional farewell post for her husband on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor posted a throwback picture of the Karz actor with a drink in his hand and a bright smile on his face, on her Instagram profile. She wrote: "End of our story." The Mulk actor died at the age of 67 in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. He was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and flew to New York for treatment. He returned to Mumbai last September after having spent nearly a year in the US. The actor's final final rites were held on Thursday afternoon, in the presence of his family members and a few close friends including Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Here's what Neetu Kapoor posted:

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor met on the sets of the 1974 film Zehreela Insaan. They got married in 1980. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor co-starred in films like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein and Zinda Dil, among many others. After their marriage, the actors worked together in films like Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam, which also starred their son Ranbir Kapoor.

A statement released by Mr Kapoor's family on Thursday, revealed that the actor remained his "jovial" self till the very end and that the "doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last." Neetu Kapoor shared the statement on her Instagram profile.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. His last project was the 2019 film The Body. The actor had also signed a project with Deepika Padukone, which was to be a remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro's The Intern.